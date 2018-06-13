Tiziana Life Sciences (TILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.50

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.72), with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.75).

Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (10) (($0.13)) by GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

