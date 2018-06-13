TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,011,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nomura set a $87.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

TJX Companies opened at $95.42 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,464.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $1,356,715.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,852.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $3,269,567. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.