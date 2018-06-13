Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Insider Sells $23,550.00 in Stock

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) insider Todd M. Roemer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $23,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COG stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 542,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,628,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 950.7% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15,112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,080,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.