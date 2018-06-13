Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 438,576 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,576 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $70,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 284,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,727,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,810,000 after buying an additional 252,556 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,834 shares of company stock valued at $13,693,989 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences opened at $71.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

