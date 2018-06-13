Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,879,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,489,000 after purchasing an additional 167,013 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 375.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger opened at $25.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

