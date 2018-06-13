Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 126.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,517,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,823,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $71.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

NYSE:TSN opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

