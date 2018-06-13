Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund accounts for 0.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 96.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 21,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund opened at $70.41 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

