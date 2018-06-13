PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Total worth $179,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,768,000 after buying an additional 3,132,853 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 1st quarter worth $21,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Total by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,633,000 after purchasing an additional 331,347 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $16,815,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $15,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

TOT stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.87%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

