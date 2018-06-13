Franklin Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,393% compared to the average volume of 206 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the closed-end fund to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

