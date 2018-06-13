Transcat (TRNS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Transcat earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.8450456889894 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $141.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $37,917.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $321,786.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

