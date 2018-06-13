Trexquant Investment LP Invests $148,000 in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis opened at $14.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.31 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.65%. equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $124,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $110,627.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,091 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.