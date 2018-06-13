Tripio (TRIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.35 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on May 29th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.35 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00623263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00234632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

