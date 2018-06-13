Tripio Price Tops $0.0141 (CRYPTO:TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.30 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tripio has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00623523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00234662 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

