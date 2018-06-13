Tristel (TSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.33

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 333.33 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.33), with a volume of 64316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.33).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.73) price target on shares of Tristel in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.19), for a total value of £47,250 ($62,907.74). Also, insider Francisco Angel Soler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($4.01), for a total value of £150,500 ($200,372.79). Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,470,000 over the last ninety days.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection control, contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

