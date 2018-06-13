True North Commercial (TNT.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

True North Commercial stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. True North Commercial has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on True North Commercial from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, May 11th.

