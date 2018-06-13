U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 269,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,286,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. CT Mason lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 176,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.01, reaching $51.24, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 210,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,993. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

