U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 269,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,286,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. CT Mason grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. CT Mason now owns 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

U.S. Bancorp traded up $0.01, hitting $51.24, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 210,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

