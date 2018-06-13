U.S. Concrete, Inc (USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.21. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.29). U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

In related news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $679,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,924. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 448.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,972 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 4,650.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 215,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 211,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,680 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $15,057,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 173,567 shares during the period.

U.S. Concrete traded up $1.00, reaching $56.95, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 366,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $53.30 and a one year high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $941.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

