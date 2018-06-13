Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $86.54

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.54 and last traded at $86.51, with a volume of 5904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.92 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 56.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

