Berenberg Bank Raises Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target to GBX 850

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.85) to GBX 850 ($11.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.19) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 875 ($11.65) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 813 ($10.82) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 842.89 ($11.22).

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 901.50 ($12.00) on Wednesday. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($12.82).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

