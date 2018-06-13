Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.10

News coverage about Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultralife earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.0937367576016 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ultralife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife opened at $9.15 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.44. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 9.41%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.