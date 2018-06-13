United Natural Foods (UNFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY18 guidance to $3.18-3.23 EPS.

United Natural Foods traded up $0.18, hitting $40.50, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 438,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,842. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $34.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,360.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,170 shares of company stock valued at $829,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

