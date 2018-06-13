RMB Capital Management LLC Has $17.59 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,606.9% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 253,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.64.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

