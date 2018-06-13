Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,088,000 after purchasing an additional 395,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,462,000 after purchasing an additional 565,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,153,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.28.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,482. The company has a market cap of $243.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.09 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,619 shares of company stock worth $17,892,385. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

