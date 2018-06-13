Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar (NYSE:UNVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “Univar Inc. is a distributor of chemicals and innovative services. The Company offers solvents, resins, pigments, acids, bases, surfactants, glycols, inorganic compounds and alcohols. It also offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. The Company’s operating geographical segments include Univar USA, Univar Canada, Univar Europe and the Middle East as well as Rest of World. It serves coatings and adhesives, food, oil and gas, personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Univar Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Univar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Univar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Univar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,429. Univar has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

