Lear Co. (LEA) Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.46. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $135.62 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Lear declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,114.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total value of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

