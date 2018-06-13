US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Altaba Inc (AABA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altaba were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AABA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AABA opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. Altaba Inc has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 322.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AABA shares. Vetr raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altaba to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altaba from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.39.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

