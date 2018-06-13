Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Sentry Investments Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,067,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,261,000 after buying an additional 137,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,300,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,803,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,919,000 after buying an additional 117,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of Cenovus Energy traded down $0.05, reaching $9.76, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 98,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,376. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.35). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.