Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust traded down $0.02, hitting $11.87, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,490. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

