AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,664 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of AK Steel worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James A. Thomson sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $45,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 229,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,639,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AK Steel had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. AK Steel’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKS. Vetr cut AK Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.34 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AK Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

