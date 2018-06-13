Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,402 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,143. The company has a quick ratio of 415.70, a current ratio of 415.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $450.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets.

