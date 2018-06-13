Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 378,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,094,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.19. 94,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,723. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.92 and a 1-year high of $139.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.