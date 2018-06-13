Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 8.1% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 27.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the first quarter worth $4,693,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 96,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd traded down $0.03, reaching $77.94, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.