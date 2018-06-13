Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stake Lessened by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Varian Medical Systems worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,908.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 53,773 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,334. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $84,110.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,328 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $161,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $650,804. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

