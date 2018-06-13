Vcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XVC)

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on May 29th. Vcash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vcash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Vcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034018 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vcash

Vcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,433,391 coins. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Buying and Selling Vcash

Vcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

