Sentry Investments Corp. Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Sentry Investments Corp. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. owned about 0.05% of Ventas worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,313,000 after buying an additional 128,591 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 189,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 58,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $3,559,027. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

