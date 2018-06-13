Vernalis plc (VER) Receives GBX 26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vernalis plc (LON:VER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.67 ($0.36).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Vernalis in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Vernalis alerts:

VER traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 1,686,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,492. Vernalis has a 12-month low of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.25 ($0.35).

About Vernalis

Vernalis plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical disorders. The company markets Tuzistra XR for the U.S. prescription cough-cold market; Moxatag, a once-a-day formulation of amoxicillin antibiotic for the treatment of tonsillitis and pharyngitis secondary to streptococcus pyogenes in adults and pediatric patients; and frovatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Vernalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vernalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.