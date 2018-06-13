Very Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price

News articles about Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) have trended very positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lianluo Smart earned a news impact score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.4507195552875 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lianluo Smart traded up $0.01, hitting $2.18, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,432. Lianluo Smart has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.69.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products.

