Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 5,271,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

VIAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

