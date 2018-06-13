Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,286,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,998,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,058,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,968,000 after buying an additional 1,699,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,297,000 after buying an additional 714,414 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 783,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after buying an additional 306,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 347,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 309,857 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $245.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total value of $15,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza opened at $273.20 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.74 and a twelve month high of $273.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.23. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $785.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

