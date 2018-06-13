Virtusa (VRTU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) in the last few weeks:

5/22/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

5/16/2018 – Virtusa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

5/16/2018 – Virtusa was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2018 – Virtusa was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/23/2018 – Virtusa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

4/18/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

4/10/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Virtusa was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/4/2018 – Virtusa was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Virtusa traded down $0.47, reaching $46.67, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,260. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Get Virtusa Co alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 41,108 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,029,090.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,586.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 17,479 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $883,213.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,696 shares of company stock worth $7,123,894. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 5,546.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $3,306,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.