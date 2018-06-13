W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 25,576 Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co decreased its stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,576 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in PayPal by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

PYPL opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $413,091.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,038,753.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

