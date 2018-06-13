Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Insider W Joseph Payne Sells 12,500 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group traded down $0.37, reaching $23.63, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 218,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 241,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,229.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,989,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,281 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

