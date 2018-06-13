WA Space Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. WA Space has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,075.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WA Space has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One WA Space coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WA Space alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00603830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00231891 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00093510 BTC.

WA Space Coin Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WA Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.