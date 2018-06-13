Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142,752 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 249,922 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 217,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart opened at $84.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,961,588 shares of company stock valued at $335,519,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Vetr raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

