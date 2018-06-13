Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,762,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 196,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $249.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,961,588 shares of company stock valued at $335,519,813. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

