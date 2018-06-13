Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.40 ($93.49).

Shares of STM stock traded up €1.25 ($1.45) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €88.45 ($102.85). The company had a trading volume of 52,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a twelve month high of €83.10 ($96.63).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

