Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.01 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.55. 5,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $265,952.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,990.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $782,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,190,000 after buying an additional 448,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 119.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 98,688 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

