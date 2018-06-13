Wayfair (W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $386,065.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair opened at $89.51 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

