WEC Energy Group (WEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.66. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

